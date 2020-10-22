It’s official: A Whataburger restaurant is in the works and headed to Johnson County

Beloved Texas-based chain Whataburger is coming to Overland Park.

Whataburger Restaurants LLC has submitted a preliminary plan to the city to demolish the former Salty Iguana Mexican Restaurant in Overland Pointe Marketplace, at 8420 W. 135th St., for a new restaurant.

A planning commission hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Whataburger officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Whataburger has been looking for a general manager for that location, as well as another in Blue Springs. It also has been in talks for a site in Lee’s Summit.

Whataburger was founded by Harmon Dobson in 1950, according to the company’s website. He had an idea — an eatery that would “serve a burger so big that it took two hands to hold, and so good that after a single bite customers couldn’t help but exclaim, ‘What a burger!’ ”

Burgers are made to order and it uses 100 percent beef and a 5-inch bun.

It also has breakfast items such as pancakes and biscuit sandwiches, fish and chicken sandwiches, patty melts, salads and shakes.

After the Texas-based burger chain offered to send Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes some of his favorite ketchup and a T-shirt in late 2018, he tweeted back, “I just want a store in Kansas City!”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 16, 2018