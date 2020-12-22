Landlord files suit against Prairie Village fitness center that closed in November

Health House already had two area rowing-only fitness centers when it opened in the Prairie Village Shopping Center in 2017.

Jonathan and Melanie Knopke took the longtime Tiffany Town spot at 3924 W. 69th Terrace in Prairie Village.

But the fitness center officially closed in late November, and the landlord, GRI Prairie Village LLC, sued for back rent and possession of the space. It says the Health House owners owe $139,632 plus interest and other fees as of Nov. 2.

The Knopkes couldn’t be reached for comment.

A spokeswoman for the center said another tenant is in negotiations to take the spot.

GRI Fairway LLC also recently won a judgment against Miriam Garvey and Miriam Garvey Inc., a former tenant at 2710 W. 53rd St. in the Shops at Fairway. GRI Fairway sued for $70,945 and other fees.

Garvey couldn’t be reached for comment.

GRI Brookside Shops LLC recently filed suit for back rent against Avenues Bistro in Brookside.

Maryland-based First Washington Realty lists the Prairie Village Shopping Center, the Shops at Fairway and the Brookside Shops among its properties. First Washington officials declined to comment.