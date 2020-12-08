Brookside landlord says restaurant, former retailer owe tens of thousands in back rent

A Brookside restaurant that has built up a passionate local following over the last 14 years is being sued by its landlord — again.

GRI Brookside Shops LLC filed suit against Pinch LLC, doing business as Avenues Bistro, and its owner, Joe Birch, in the Circuit Court of Jackson County seeking back rent and possession of the spaces from 336 to 340 W. 63rd St.

GRI said the restaurant owes $85,167 as of Nov. 8, plus interest and legal fees as a result of the breach of the lease.

Birch declined to comment.

GRI also filed suit against Pinch and Birch in September 2019, but an agreement was later reached and Avenues Bistro has continued to operate.

Additionally, GRI Brookside Shops LLC recently filed suit against Jordan’s Home Furnishings LLC, doing business as Design in the City, and Jorge and Melinda Diaz.

It said Design in the City signed a lease in April 2017 for a space at 328 W. 63rd St., but “abandoned the premises” and owes $65,109 in rent, $18,711 in new tenant allowance and construction costs, attorney fees and other costs.

Officials with First Washington Realty, owners of the Brookside spaces, did not return phone calls seeking comment on the lawsuits.

Design in City has operated in The Village at Briarcliff for 15 years.

“We’re trying to work it out with them,” Melinda Diaz said of the Brookside lawsuit.

