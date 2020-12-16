Seven Kansas City restaurants, bars hit with COVID-19 violations from Health Department

The Kansas City Health Department recently suspended the licenses of seven area restaurants and bars for not complying with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 11th Amended Order, designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

They checked crowd size, social distancing and mask-wearing, and whether the operations were closing by 10 p.m. as required. The licenses have since been reinstated.

The businesses:

▪ Chez Charlie, 3809 Broadway: “People were standing with drinks and playing games,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

The owners did not return phone calls.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ 54th Street Grill & Bar, Zona Rosa, 7200 N.W. 86th Terrace: “Every booth and table was seated with no social distance — over capacity,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

“The health department took an overly aggressive approach to policing social distancing because we were not breaking the 50% capacity rules or the mask rules,” said Michael Norsworthy, CEO. “At the bar there were some minor issues. But they shut us down. They made all our patrons box up their food and we comped their tickets. And we couldn’t process the orders for to-go. The patrons were absolutely furious with the health department.”

▪ Gambal’s Social Club, Westport, 4116 Pennsylvania Ave.: “People were standing with drinks and playing games,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

Officials with Gambal’s did not return phone calls.

▪ Harpo’s, Westport, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave.: “Over capacity, standing with drinks and no masks,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Harpo’s officials declined to comment.

▪ Nick & Nino’s Pub, 10024 N.W. Ambassador Drive: “People were standing with drinks and playing games,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

“They sent inspectors to my location four weekends in a row, at 9:30, my peak time of business since we have to close at 10 p.m.,” said Nino Sokoli, partner. “All these other businesses are letting people use their arcades. If they let them use it, I should be able to, too.”

▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats, 5255 N. Antioch Road: “No enforcement of mask policy,” according to the Dec. 3 inspection report.

A manager declined to comment.

▪ Up-Down arcade bar, 101 Southwest Blvd.: “Over capacity, standing with drinks and no masks,” according to the Dec. 7 inspection report.

Up-Down officials didn’t respond to emails seeking comment on the closing.

Several Kansas City restaurants and bars had to close temporarily in October for violating COVID-19 restrictions. A River Market bar and restaurant later filed suit saying the orders are unlawful.

Other restaurants and bars were cited earlier this month for violating curfew and crowd rules.