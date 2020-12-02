KC health department shuts down 5 restaurants, bars over COVID-19 curfew, crowd rules

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Health Department’s COVID-19 enforcement team visited 61 businesses to monitor compliance with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ 11th Amended Order, designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

They checked crowd size, social distancing and mask-wearing, and whether the bars and restaurants were closing by 10 p.m. as required. Their checks included establishments at the Country Club Plaza, the Crossroads, 18th & Vine, the Power & Light District, and Westport.

The enforcement team closed four businesses for violating the 10:00 p.m. closing time, as stipulated in the order. To reopen, the following businesses must submit a compliance plan to the health department.

The business violating the curfew order were:

▪ Club 31 Sports Bar & Lounge, 927 E. 85th St. Officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Midday Business News Sign up for a weekly look at Kansas City-area news and market information. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ El Charritos Taqueria, 3831 Independence Ave. Officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

▪ IHOP, 4149 Sterling Ave. Officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

▪ Taqueria Mexico Mexican Grill & Cantina, 910 Southwest Blvd. A manager declined to comment.

Also, the Corner Bar & Grill, 1601 E. 18th St. in the 18th & Vine district, was investigated Sunday after a complaint about a large gathering.

The health department supervisor noted multiple violations of the mask and social distancing rules, but said the owner initially refused to cease operations. The supervisor called for backup, including the Kansas City police.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The business was closed due to failure to comply with the mayor’s order and interference with the health department investigation.

The owner must attend an informal hearing to review and discuss permit and order requirements before the business permit can be reinstated.

The owner of Corner Bar & Grill could not be reached for comment.

Several Kansas City restaurants and bars had to close temporarily in October for violating COVID-19 restrictions. But a River Market bar and restaurant filed suit this week saying the orders are unlawful.