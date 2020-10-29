COVID-19 KC restaurant shutdowns: Health department steps in, others close voluntarily

The Kansas City Health Department recently cited several restaurants, bars and three self-serve buffets for violating guidelines designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The operations had to temporarily shut down to correct the violations. Some operations are still closed.

▪ O’Dowd’s Gastrobar, at 4742 Pennsylvania Ave. on the Country Club Plaza.

It temporarily closed after an inspection on Oct. 24 for “over 50% capacity and lack of mask usage,” according to the health department.

The restaurant has submitted a “corrective action plan” to the department. The plan will be reviewed and if it is accepted, O’Dowd’s will be allowed to reopen.

In a statement, owners KC Hopps Ltd. said, “We are working with the city on a plan to reopen and operate safely for guests and staff.”

▪ Bob’s-N-Motion, 5709 Troost Ave., temporarily closed on Oct. 22 after an inspection following a complaint of “no face coverings or masks, and being over 60% capacity.”

Bob’s-N-Motion officials declined to comment.

The health department said it is still closed and they have not heard back from the owners.

▪ The Juke House, 1700 E. 18th St., temporarily closed on Oct. 21. The health department listed such violations as “mask complaints, capacity, plumbing issues, roach infestation, and an inoperable dishwashing machine.”

Officials with the blues and jazz bar declined to comment.

The health department said it was reinspected and allowed to reopen.

Meanwhile, some local eateries also have temporarily shut down for operating self-service buffets.

▪ GB Chinese, Price Chopper, 4820 N. Oak Trafficway, after a Sept. 17 inspection.

Truman Yeh, owner, said he was allowed to do a self-serve buffet in another city so thought it was the same throughout the metro.

“We opened up a buffet for one day and they don’t allow that. So it has to be served by the employees,” he said.

There also have been reports of local restaurants temporarily closing on their own after employees have tested positive.

▪ Hong’s Buffet Mongolian Grill, 6151 N.W. Barry Road, after a Sept. 11 inspection. It has since reopened.

Officials declined to comment.

▪ Pizza Ranch, 4801 N. Oak Trafficway after an Oct. 2 inspection for operating a buffet “in violation of the Mayor’s directives.” It soon reopened.

The manager declined to comment.