Johnson County bar and grill, Asian restaurant rack up multiple health code violations

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Mr. P’Z Bar & Grill, 10400 Mastin St., Overland Park, had 18 priority violations during an Oct. 28 routine inspection.

▪ Cafe Vie, 10330 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 29 routine inspection.

▪ Shell Food Mart, 5501 Hedge Lane, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 29 inspection following a complaint.

▪ McDonald’s, Legends Outlets Kansas City 10555 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 28 routine inspection.

▪ Wallaby’s Grill & Pub, 9562 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 29 routine inspection.

▪ The Ribbon Room, 11211 W. 58th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 29 follow-up inspection.

