Restaurants with multiple health code violations include two Johnson County pizzerias

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations. Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 12122 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 20 routine inspection.

▪ Old Shawnee Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 6000 Roger Road, Shawnee, had 11 priority violations during an Oct. 21 routine inspection.

▪ d’Bronx Deli & Pizzeria, 7070 W. 105th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 19 routine inspection.

▪ Evergreen Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, 13034 Kansas Ave., Bonner Springs, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 13 routine inspection.

▪ Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 2610 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 20 inspection following a complaint..

▪ Restaurant Delicias de Honduras, 265 N. Seventh St., Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Brown Sugar Chicken & Donuts, 3708 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 22 routine inspection.

▪ Callahan’s West, 22917 W. 83rd St, Lenexa, seven priority violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Hong Kong Star, 918 Old 56 highway, Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Paleteria Nevelandia, 908 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 12 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Red Dragon House, 312 W. Eighth St., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 21 inspection.

▪ Plum’s, 7333 N.E. Parvin Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 21 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.