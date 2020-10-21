Entertainment
Something new for Kansas City family fun: $15 million Wonderscope sets grand opening
Wonderscope Children’s Museum is planning the grand opening of its new $15 million facility on Oct. 23.
Wonderscope, which moved from its original location in Shawnee to the Red Bridge area of south Kansas City, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. It will be open 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. that day. There will be a members-only play session 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22.
The 30,000-square-foot attraction will include 10 exhibit spaces focused on STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Regular hours will be 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1-4 pm. Sundays. Admission is $12 for children, $9 for adults, free for children under 2. Online reservations required. Contact wonderscope.org or 816-643-6700.
Here is a hybrid event to consider for the next week:
▪ The inaugural Troostival, celebrating Black music in Kansas City, will take place on the Troostival Rooftop Deck at 1108 E. 30th St. and can be experienced live ($25) or via livestream ($12), 3-10 p.m. Oct. 23. troostival.com.
Here are five more in-person activities:
▪ The Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present “Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories From KC’s Cultural Crossroads,” a hybrid concert and ghost story event, on the South Lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 7 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 29-31 ($80 for four-person pod). kcrep.org.
▪ Vocalist Eboni Fondren will perform outside at the Black Box in the West Bottoms, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 ($25; reservations required). eventbrite.com.
▪ Boo at the Zoo will bring safe trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities to the Kansas City Zoo, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24-25 and 31 (included in admission, $8-$18). kansascityzoo.org.
▪ Kansas City Antiques and local artist Dulcinea Herrera will play host to a Latin Art Showcase at Parlor in the Crossroads District, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 24 ($5). eventbrite.com.
▪ Planet Comicom KC was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Kansas City Comic Book Convention will go forward at the VFW Post No. 7397 in Lenexa, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24 (free). epguides.com/comics.
Here are five online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:
▪ All remaining live presentations of “Electric Poe” at Union Cemetery have sold out, so The Coterie has made a video of the production available online ($11; $25 for family) at showtix4u.com.
▪ The classic film “Bride of Frankenstein” will be the topic for Tivoli Talkback: Halloween Special With the Tivoli’s Jerry Harrington and former Kansas City Star film critic Robert W. Butler via Zoom, 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (free). nelson-atkins.org/tivoli.
▪ The Owen/Cox Dance Group will open its delayed 2020 season with a Facebook livestream performance of “Across Again,” 7 p.m. Oct. 23 (free). owencoxdance.org.
▪ “Be My Neighbor Days, A Virtual Week of Kindness,” featuring Daniel Tiger from the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” will run Oct. 26-30 on the Kansas City PBS Kids YouTube channel. More information, kansascitypbs.org.
▪ Kansas City’s Ensemble Iberica will represent Missouri at the Kennedy Center’s “Arts Across America” livestream series, 3 p.m. Oct. 27. kennedy-center.org.
