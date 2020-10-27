Coming to JoCo: Austin-based coffee shop with Moon Milk and beans roasted over Texas oak

Austin-based Summer Moon Coffee is planning a metro location, which could be the first to open outside its home state.

Summer Moon specializes in coffee beans roasted over Texas oak in handcrafted brick roasters. It also is known for its Moon Milk, an organic sweet cream with seven secret ingredients.

It will serve a variety of coffee drinks, pastries from Scratch Bakery, snacks from local vendors, sandwiches and a Texas breakfast taco. Customers can buy roasted coffee beans to take home, including Billowing with Ethiopian beans, Sweet Hearth using beans from Honduras, and Fireside with Colombian beans.

Shelly Graham and her daughter, Kiersten Graham, are the area licensees.

Kiersten Graham, left, and her mother, Shelly, plan to open Summer Moon Coffee on Metcalf in early 2021. Summer Moon Coffee

They made it a point to visit coffee shops in their travels. But Shelly was the first to try Summer Moon in Dallas and gave her daughter a rave review.

“It was so good and I just wanted her to try it,” Shelly Graham said.

Kiersten soon stopped in when she was in Dallas interviewing for a marketing position. After one sip of the coffee, her first thought was to open a coffee shop so she could bring it to Kansas City.

They plan to open the shop in early 2021 in Glenwood Commons, 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. A licensed location also is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City about the same time. They will be the first shops outside of Texas.

The Grahams plan additional metro locations

Summer Moon Coffee was founded in 2002 and currently has 22 locations in Texas.