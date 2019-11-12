Crossroads’ Parlor will replace Japanese restaurant with ‘elevated’ po’boy concept

Just over a year after opening, Parlor has lost its second tenant.

Yaki-Ya Japanese restaurant closed on the first level of the food hall, at 1707 Locust St., on Oct. 31.

Now Mudbugs 2.0, by Louisiana native Chris Jones, will take its place. He plans a December opening.

Jones has 20 years experience in the restaurant industry and will offer his “elevated” versions of classic po’boy sandwiches and Southern side dishes.”

It will be a smaller menu than his original Northland restaurant, Mudbugs, which opened in January 2016.

Mudbugs 2.0 will have five sandwiches, including the shrimp po’boy (shrimp, polenta, provolone cheese, lemon pepper slaw, tomatoes, garlic-sauteed crawfish and smoked onion aioli) and KC Po’boy (smoked pork loin served over lemon pepper slaw and topped with fried onion strings and tangy barbecue sauce). Jones said the shrimp is the top seller, “they go crazy for it.”

Mudbug is a Cajun-style restaurant with food truck at 4702 NE Vivion Road in the Northland. The shrimp po’boy is the most popular item. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

It also will have daily specials that will include its Classic Roast Beef Po’boy (served over garlic lemon seasoned fries and natural pan drippings). The sandwiches are served on house-made buns. Sides will include gumbo, jambalaya, fried okra, and red beans and rice.

The name is based on downtown Shreveport’s Mudbug Madness Festival.

Along with the restaurant at 3524 N.E. Vivion Road, Jones has a solar-powered food truck.

“Parlor has been pursuing me for some time. I think it is an incredible spot with the traffic,” Jones said. “There are still a couple of months at the Northland location where we struggle — bad weather, kids going back to school. You are praying that Tom cashes his check before Jerry. I think this will help compensate for those sales.”

Shawna Sloane, who has been at the Northland location for more than two years, will be chef at the Parlor location.

The owner of Yaki-Ya couldn’t be reached for comment. It is the second original tenant to close in Parlor. Vildhast Scandinavian street food closed in April.

Buns Up, by the owners of Parlor’s Mother Clucker, quickly took the Vildhast spot.

Parlor tenants sign leases that run one to three years so they can test their concepts and/or the downtown market.