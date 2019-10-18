Cityscape

KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations for Mexican favorite, coffee shop

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 18.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

Panaderia De las Americas, 826 Southwest Blvd., had nine critical violations during an Oct. 15 routine inspection.

Manny’s Mexican Restaurant, 207 Southwest Blvd., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

Oddly Correct, 3940 Main St., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 11 routine inspection.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 10 follow-up inspection.

Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 10064 Woodland Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 15 inspection following a complaint.

Cinzetti’s, 7201 W. 91st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 14 inspection following a complaint.

Fast Stop, 945 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.

Luckyberry Juice Cafe, 845 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

Red Lobster, 14094 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 15 inspection following a complaint.

Joyce Smith
Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.
