KC-area restaurant inspections: Multiple violations for Mexican favorite, coffee shop

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 18.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Panaderia De las Americas, 826 Southwest Blvd., had nine critical violations during an Oct. 15 routine inspection.

▪ Manny’s Mexican Restaurant, 207 Southwest Blvd., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Oddly Correct, 3940 Main St., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 11 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen, Legends Outlets, 1859 Village West Parkway, Suite 102, Kansas City, Kansas, had 10 priority violations during an Oct. 10 follow-up inspection.

▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 10064 Woodland Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 15 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Cinzetti’s, 7201 W. 91st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 14 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Fast Stop, 945 S. 55th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.

▪Luckyberry Juice Cafe, 845 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 14 routine inspection.

▪ Red Lobster, 14094 W. 119th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 15 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.