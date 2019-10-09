Pancake house was shut down due to mice, ‘excessive’ droppings; BBQ for flies, gnats

SHARE COPY LINK

Four food establishments were temporarily shut down recently for health code violations. They have since corrected the violations and reopened.

▪ IHOP, 4337 Chouteau Trafficway, was temporarily closed after a follow-up inspection on Sept. 30. The inspector saw one mouse in the kitchen area near the flat top grill, along with “excessive” mouse droppings under all the booth seats in the dining area, inside the cooler in the server area, inside the flat top grill in the space under the nozzles, and in the maintenance closet. One dead mouse was under the wall booth in the rear dining area.

It had two critical violations during an Oct. 3 follow-up inspection, including a citation related to mice (mouse droppings throughout the establishment and a live mouse in the wall booth).

It had no critical violations during an Oct. 7 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The IHOP corporate office issued a statement: “The owner and operator of this restaurant, as well as all IHOP franchisees, are committed to upholding the highest of standards when it comes to food safety and restaurant cleanliness. This incident does not meet those standards and the franchisee is addressing immediately.”

▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, 5800 Blue Parkway, had nine critical violations during a Sept. 18 routine inspection that we first reported on earlier this month.

The inspector noted “excessive flies” in the restaurant and live gnats by the hand sink across from the men’s restroom.

It was reinspected on Sept. 20 and had no critical violations. It then reopened.

Officials with LC’s couldn’t be reached for comment.

Two operations also had their licenses temporarily suspended when their dishwashers weren’t sanitizing property. They have since reopened:

▪ The Roasterie Cafe at Corrigan Station, 1828 Walnut St., after an Oct. 3 routine inspection.

In a statement, Mike Valent, director of operations for the Roasterie, said: “We had issues with the chemical used in our sanitizer (dishwasher). It was replaced and the cafe was down for less than an hour.”

▪ SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kansas City Airport, 11828 N.W. Plaza Circle, after a routine inspection of Oct. 2.

A manager declined to comment.