Multiple health code violations for JoCo sushi restaurant, celebrity-owned burger spot

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 10.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ Maru Sushi & Grill, Prairefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park, had 18 priority violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.

▪ Tapatio Mexican Grill, 151 S. 18th St., Suite A, Kansas City, Kan., had 16 priority violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.

▪ Bonito Michoacan, 1150 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 14 priority violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.

▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 2 inspection following a complaint.

▪ MidAmerica Nazarene University, dining hall, 2041 E. College Way, Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.

▪The Athletic Club, 13655 S. Alden St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 1 licensing inspection.

▪ Bawarchi Biryanis, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 30 licensing inspection.

▪ Casey’s General Store, 390 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.

▪ Pad Thai, 14319 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 30 follow-up inspection.

▪ Sonic Drive-In, Perimeter Park, 8311 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Wahlburgers, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 4 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Wheel Pizza Co., 507 W. 14th St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection.

▪ To the Hoop Bar & Grill, 7912 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.

▪ Twisted Fresh, 22030 W. 66th St. Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ The Rockhill Grille, Crossroads, 2000 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.

▪Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 10157 Wornall Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, City Market, 427 Main St., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 7 follow-up inspection.

