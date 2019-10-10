Cityscape
Multiple health code violations for JoCo sushi restaurant, celebrity-owned burger spot
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 10.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Maru Sushi & Grill, Prairefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park, had 18 priority violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.
▪ Tapatio Mexican Grill, 151 S. 18th St., Suite A, Kansas City, Kan., had 16 priority violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.
▪ Bonito Michoacan, 1150 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 14 priority violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.
▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood, had 12 priority violations during an Oct. 2 inspection following a complaint.
▪ MidAmerica Nazarene University, dining hall, 2041 E. College Way, Olathe, had nine priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.
▪The Athletic Club, 13655 S. Alden St., Olathe, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 1 licensing inspection.
▪ Bawarchi Biryanis, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 30 licensing inspection.
▪ Casey’s General Store, 390 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 3 routine inspection.
▪ Pad Thai, 14319 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 30 follow-up inspection.
▪ Sonic Drive-In, Perimeter Park, 8311 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Wahlburgers, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 4 inspection following a complaint.
▪ The Wheel Pizza Co., 507 W. 14th St., Lawrence, had eight priority violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection.
▪ To the Hoop Bar & Grill, 7912 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.
▪ Twisted Fresh, 22030 W. 66th St. Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an Oct. 1 inspection following a complaint.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪ The Rockhill Grille, Crossroads, 2000 Grand Blvd., had eight critical violations during an Oct. 1 routine inspection.
▪Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 10157 Wornall Road, had seven critical violations during an Oct. 7 routine inspection.
▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, City Market, 427 Main St., had seven critical violations during an Oct. 2 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Oct. 7 follow-up inspection.
