Original Joe’s KC BBQ fans to see some changes: ‘Time to give them a better experience’

SHARE COPY LINK

The original gas station location of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is known nationally for its barbecue — and its long lines.

Many fans and KC tourists say it’s worth the wait. But Joe’s owners want to make sure the wait is as pleasant as possible.

So a couple of years ago they put a beer station by the front door. Customers can buy a local craft beer to enjoy while they wait.

And now Joe’s has blocked off part of the convenience store as they expand the restrooms and carryout area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Work has started, but the restaurant, at 3002 W. 47th Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, is still operating.

Crews come in early in the morning and leave before the lunchtime rush. They also are working on Sundays, when the barbecue is closed. Work should be completed in about a month.

“Because it’s a gas station our customers don’t expect the same level of amenities they see at our other restaurants,” said Doug Worgul, director of marketing for Joe’s. “They’ve been very patient with us and understanding, but it is time to give them a better experience.”

You may still have to stand in line for barbecue, but soon you won't have to stand in line for the restroom here at the gas station. Construction started today on expanded restrooms and carry-out counter pic.twitter.com/gqMawOwiq2 — Joe's Kansas City (@joeskc) October 7, 2019