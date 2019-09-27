Need weekend plans? New BBQ in JoCo, Topgolf experience downtown, North KC ‘spookeasy’

The Clubhouse Experience, an indoor Topgolf and food venue, opens in downtown Kansas City The Clubhouse Experience, a new downtown restaurant, brings golfing indoors with a bank of Topgolf-branded simulators designed for amateurs and experts alike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clubhouse Experience, a new downtown restaurant, brings golfing indoors with a bank of Topgolf-branded simulators designed for amateurs and experts alike.

Exploring Kansas City this weekend as fall weather kicks in? Here are some new options:

▪A year after announcing a new Johnson County location, Plowboys Barbeque is ready to open.

It will have a private event Saturday and then open to the public at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 6737 W. 75th St. Fritz’s Chili formerly occupied part of the space for more than 50 years.

Plowboys will have cafeteria-style ordering where customers walk down a line selecting their menu items and watch as it is plated to order. It will seat 132 people.

The menu will include Plowboys favorites: championship pulled pork and slow smoked brisket, BBQ nachos (the best-seller behind pork), ribs, burnt ends, turkey breasts and pulled chicken.

▪ The Clubhouse Experience opened at 11 a.m. Sept 27 on the underground level of the WallStreet Tower at 1101 Walnut St. It has six golf suites powered by Full Swing, which the company says is the same simulator used by PGA Tour pros such as Tiger Woods.

It also has carnival games, zombie dodgeball and other “e-tainment” gaming options, and two indoor shuffleboard courts.

There is a bar area, booths and an outdoor patio.

Menu items will include “Table Grazers,” such as Korean fried chicken, lamb meatballs and guacamole deviled eggs.

For entrees, there’s a 14-ounce ribeye with brandy peppercorn sauce, Tank Seven beer-battered shrimp and Angelo’s pasta with Italian sausage.

Other items include flatbreads, sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts, such as caramel crumble, and warm cookies with cold milk.

The owners are planning on opening locations in other cities.

▪ Apparition, a Halloween pop-up bar, will open at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at 406 Armour Road in North Kansas City (in a loft space above the Screenland Armour Theatre).

It is described as a “spookeasy.” Once customers climb the stairs to the second floor, they are given a lantern to make their way through a very dark passage before entering the bar.

The owners want to keep the decor a surprise (but the black tabletops have an eerie coffin shape).

It will feature 13 cocktails, including the Monster Squad served in a cauldron for two to four “ghouls.”

Apparition will be open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, and 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 16.

It will then be open daily through Nov. 2 Check the website for hours.