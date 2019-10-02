A ‘Viking funeral goodbye’: Midtown Scandinavian restaurant announces November closing

SHARE COPY LINK

Midtown’s Krokstrom Scandianvian Comfort Food is shutting down.

Owners Josh Rogers and Katee McLean said their last day will be Nov. 2.

“It has kind of been a long time coming. We have been fighting for about a year,” Rogers said. “We tried to do a really unique and different concept, and we kind of stuck to our guns on what we really, really wanted to do and it ran its course.”

The restaurant, at 3601 Broadway, was McLean’s lifelong dream and they financed it themselves, opening to great fanfare on Feb. 12, 2016. She wanted to introduce Kansas City to such items as game meats, smoked herring, smoked trout, pickled eggs and lingonberries that were in the pantry of her great-great-great grandfather, Anders Krokstrom.

But it also offered more mainstream items as Swedish meatballs, wild mushroom strudel, and braised beef Stroganoff.

Faced with “plummeting” sales earlier this year, the couple turned to social media in a post: “Support your only Scandinavian restaurant before it’s gone.” The campaign helped — for awhile. Then traffic died off again.

Its closing post on Facebook on Wednesday morning quickly generated more than 50 comments. “We loved the food and cherish the memory of our visits there!” said one fan. While another simply stated, “By far my favorite place to eat.”

The couple said a “Viking funeral goodbye” — based on their Viking Funeral Manhattan cocktail — is planned.

“We will have a party for our staff. But we want everybody to come see us one last time,” Rogers said.

The couple plans to then sell the restaurant’s furniture, fixtures, kitchen equipment and wares starting Nov. 4.

A year ago, they opened Vildhast Scandinavian street food in the new Parlor food hall in the Crossroads. That location closed after just seven months.