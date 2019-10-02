Cityscape

KC-area health inspections: BBQ favorite, Crossroads steakhouse, Waldo grill are cited

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 2.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

Summit Grill & Bar, 520 W. 75th St., had 11 critical violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.

LC’s Bar-B-Q, 5800 Blue Parkway, had nine critical violations during a Sept. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 20 follow-up inspection.

Mission Taco Joint, 409 E. 18th St., had nine critical violations during a Sept. 27 routine inspection.

Harvey’s at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 24 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a follow-up inspection later that day.

Holiday Inn KCI, restaurant/deli, 11728 N.W. Ambassador Drive, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 26 inspection following a complaint. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 30 follow-up inspection.

Anton’s, 1610 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 23 routine inspection.

Planet Sub/Station 32 Pizzeria, 4928 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 17 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 26 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

The Burrito King, 900 Illinois St., Lawrence, had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 25 routine inspection.

Camp Critter Bar & Grill, Great Wolf Lodge, 10401 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 25 routine inspection.

Taco Republic Truck, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 27 inspection following a complaint.

Waffle House, 4 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 20 inspection following a complaint.

Las Islas Maria’s, 7516 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Sept. 23 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.

