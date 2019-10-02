KC-area health inspections: BBQ favorite, Crossroads steakhouse, Waldo grill are cited

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for Oct. 2.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Summit Grill & Bar, 520 W. 75th St., had 11 critical violations during a Sept. 30 routine inspection.

▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, 5800 Blue Parkway, had nine critical violations during a Sept. 18 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 20 follow-up inspection.

▪ Mission Taco Joint, 409 E. 18th St., had nine critical violations during a Sept. 27 routine inspection.

▪Harvey’s at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 24 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a follow-up inspection later that day.

▪ Holiday Inn KCI, restaurant/deli, 11728 N.W. Ambassador Drive, had eight critical violations during a Sept. 26 inspection following a complaint. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 30 follow-up inspection.

▪ Anton’s, 1610 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 23 routine inspection.

▪ Planet Sub/Station 32 Pizzeria, 4928 Main St., had seven critical violations during a Sept. 17 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a Sept. 26 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.

▪ The Burrito King, 900 Illinois St., Lawrence, had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 25 routine inspection.

▪Camp Critter Bar & Grill, Great Wolf Lodge, 10401 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a Sept. 25 routine inspection.

▪ Taco Republic Truck, Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 27 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Waffle House, 4 N. 130th St., Bonner Springs, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Las Islas Maria’s, 7516 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during a Sept. 23 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas reports, click here.

