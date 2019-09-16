Kansas health inspections: Leawood event space; Overland Park themed restaurant chain

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪Alazanes Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 14893 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during Sept. 11 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Burrito King, 900 Illinois St., Lawrence, had 14 priority violations during a Sept. 13 inspection following a complaint.

▪Lucia Beer Garden & Grill, 1016 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 3 routine inspection.

▪ Rock & Brews, Prairiefire, 5701 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during a Sept. 9 inspection following a complaint.

▪ La Nortena, 905 S. Parker St., Olathe, had nine priority violations during a Sept. 11 routine inspection.

▪Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, 6760 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a Sept. 11 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 12 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Shooters, 810 W. U.S. 56, Olathe, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 12 routine inspection.

▪ Slow Ride Roadhouse, 1350 N. Third St., Lawrence, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 5 follow-up inspection.

▪ The Venue in Leawood, 4800 W. 135th St., Suite 108, Leawood, had seven priority violations during a Sept. 5 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

