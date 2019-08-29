Readers want to know: Is a restaurant moving into Leawood’s old Dean & DeLuca spot?

Leawood is Shake Shack’s first Kansas location Shake Shack, a fast-casual burger chain, entered the market with a Plaza location in September. Just weeks later it went through Leawood city planning for its first Kansas location, which opens August 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Shake Shack, a fast-casual burger chain, entered the market with a Plaza location in September. Just weeks later it went through Leawood city planning for its first Kansas location, which opens August 22.

Readers have been asking a lot about Leawood lately. The question:

Just wondering what is going up on the former Dean & DeLuca site in Leawood?

There’s a lot happening along 119th Street. Shake Shack just opened in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

Now a prominent corner of the center is being redeveloped, more than a year after Dean & DeLuca closed on the site.

Many readers hoped for a restaurant, even the long-awaited return of Country Club Plaza favorite Houston’s. Instead, Chase bank plans to open a branch in the spot, at 4700 W. 119th St., this fall.

Chase also will open a branch on the Missouri side at 7701 State Line Road in 2020. It is on the site of the former State Line Eye Care Center. State Line Eye Care Center relocated to Brookside and changed its name to Brookside Eye Care Center.