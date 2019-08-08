Update: Chick-fil-A on State Line will be open a little longer before major renovation

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

After nearly 13 years at Ward Parkway Center, the Chick-fil-A on State Line Road is set for a major remodeling — but it will remain open a little longer than originally planned.

The restaurant, at 8551 State Line Road, was going to shut down Aug. 8 and reopen in late September. But it now plans to shut down at 10 p.m. Aug. 22 and reopen seven weeks later, in early October. The franchisee said he needed two more permits before construction workers start the renovation.

“Chick-fil-A is going to go ahead and replace the 12-inch water main around the property,” said Forrest Swyden, the restaurant franchisee. “It runs directly below the current drive-thru lane.”

It will reopen with a remodeled dining room, a more efficient kitchen, and a new double lane drive-thru. The second drive-thru will be between the current drive-thru and State Line Road, cutting into the hill there.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This is the highest-volume Chick-fil-A restaurant in the metro. About 4,800 people come through a day, about three cars a minute, and that’s a big opportunity that we absolutely love,” Swyden said. “But the kitchen in this building was never designed to do the volume we are doing.”

The Ward Parkway Center location opened in December 2006, the second Chick-fil-A to open in the metro. The first location opened in Olathe in mid-2006.

Swyden also has the Chick-fil-A in Mission, at 6039 Metcalf Ave., and will direct his customers to that location during the Ward Parkway Center remodeling.