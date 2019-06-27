Westport liquor store ready to relocate and expand with store that spans three lots

Westport changes: Sailor Jack’s Snack Shack is closed, McCoy’s is next to go A sign on the front door announces the closing of Sailor Jack's Snack Shack in Westport while adjacent longtime brewery and restaurant McCoy's Public House is set to close Dec. 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sign on the front door announces the closing of Sailor Jack's Snack Shack in Westport while adjacent longtime brewery and restaurant McCoy's Public House is set to close Dec. 23.

After operating in a little white building on bustling Westport Road for more than eight years, Mike’s Wine and Spirits needed to relocate to expand.

The move is on, but not too far, just across Wiedenmann Place.

The family owned business is building a new $3.5 million store, spanning three lots, at 1110 Westport Road. It will be across from QuikTrip, which is remodeling and expanding, and near Andy’s Frozen Custard. The new Mike’s Wine and Spirits will be 7,500 square feet and nearly triple the size of the current location at 1106 Westport Road. A late fall opening is scheduled.

Founder Mike Doohan worked for another liquor store for nearly two decades before buying a Waldo shop for the first Mike’s in 2001. He then took over a Westport liquor store in 2011 and another in Brookside in 2015, putting them under the Mike’s Wine and Spirits banner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Westport location also is the hub for its liquor delivery service, which goes from the river to 95th and State Line Road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.





The business is now in the second generation. Doohan’s son, Pat, joined the company five years ago and is general manager of all three locations. His other son, Andy, is marketing and advertising director, and he manages the Brookside location. The Brookside shop also has a tasting room.

The operations carry more than 2,600 selections of craft beers, fine wines and spirits, and growlers, and they run in-store specials and online.

Mike Doohan said so many things go into the customer experience to get them to return over and over.

“We are really, really big on customer service. I think it is he service and the personal touch that has allowed us to grow,” he said. “And we are really, really hands on. We just get everyone taken care or and we value our customers.”