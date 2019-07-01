KC-area restaurant inspections: Waldo favorite, Lawrence grocery store cited

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City? Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Missouri Health Department shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections in 2016 at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas City. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 1.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Dillons, 1740 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 10 priority violations during a June 20 routine inspection.

▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a June 20 routine inspection.

▪ Sake Lounge, 11953 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a June 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Amigo’s Grill & Cantina, 2737 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 21 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road, had nine critical violations during a June 14 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a June 21 follow-up inspection.

▪ Marble Top Cafe, 8436 Ward Parkway, had eight critical violations during a June 6 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection.

▪ China Express, 200 N.E. Barry Road, had seven critical violations during a June 21 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 24 follow-up inspection.

▪ Em Chamas Brazilian Grill, 6101 N.W. 63rd Terrace, had seven critical violations during a June 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 21 follow-up inspection.

▪ Express Stop, deli, 6201 St. John Ave., had seven critical violations during a June 20 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 25 follow-up inspection.

▪ Summit Grill and Bar, 520 W. 75th St., had seven critical violations during a June 12 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 18 follow-up inspection.

▪ Vera Marie’s Comfort Food, 1806 W. 39th St., had seven critical violations during a June 7 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here and search under the establishment’s name.