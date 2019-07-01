Cityscape
KC-area restaurant inspections: Waldo favorite, Lawrence grocery store cited
What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas City?
Here are recent Kansas City-area restaurant inspections. Inspections were compiled for July 1.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses online.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations. Direct links are not available.
▪ Dillons, 1740 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, had 10 priority violations during a June 20 routine inspection.
▪ Superstore, 13815 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a June 20 routine inspection.
▪ Sake Lounge, 11953 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a June 20 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Amigo’s Grill & Cantina, 2737 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a June 21 inspection following a complaint.
For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.
The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:
▪ Asian Buffet, 511 N.W. Barry Road, had nine critical violations during a June 14 routine inspection. It had three critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection and no critical violations during a June 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Marble Top Cafe, 8436 Ward Parkway, had eight critical violations during a June 6 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 17 follow-up inspection.
▪ China Express, 200 N.E. Barry Road, had seven critical violations during a June 21 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 24 follow-up inspection.
▪ Em Chamas Brazilian Grill, 6101 N.W. 63rd Terrace, had seven critical violations during a June 14 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 21 follow-up inspection.
▪ Express Stop, deli, 6201 St. John Ave., had seven critical violations during a June 20 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 25 follow-up inspection.
▪ Summit Grill and Bar, 520 W. 75th St., had seven critical violations during a June 12 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 18 follow-up inspection.
▪ Vera Marie’s Comfort Food, 1806 W. 39th St., had seven critical violations during a June 7 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during a June 11 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here and search under the establishment’s name.
Comments