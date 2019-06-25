There’s a new pop-up on the Plaza, with the ‘best sandwich bread you’ve never heard of’

See what the new Made in KC Marketplace is bringing to Country Club Plaza Kansas City-based vendor Made in KC recently moved into an 8,000 square foot facility on the Country Club Plaza. Here's a look inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City-based vendor Made in KC recently moved into an 8,000 square foot facility on the Country Club Plaza. Here's a look inside.

A year after opening on a quiet side street in the West Plaza, Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches is testing out a high profile Country Club Plaza spot for the summer.

The pop-up is operating in the Plaza’s Made in KC Marketplace, 306 W. 47th St., through August.

If sales are strong, the owners may sign a year lease.

“They approached us and we were toying with the idea of opening a second location. This was a test to see if we could handle it,” said partner Julian Garcia.

Garcia was working at Johnny Jo’s Pizzeria on the West Plaza when he started making sandwiches on freshly made Dutch Crunch bread. He teamed up with childhood friend Jake Wilson on the twice-a-week special.

The Bay Boy name is a nod to San Francisco — the hometown of Garcia and signature breads like sourdough and Dutch Crunch. Food & Wine magazine has described Dutch Crunch as “the best sandwich bread you’ve never heard of.”

The magazine wrote that the bread is “dense and doughy with just a hint of sweet, and it has a squishy crumb that can support a hefty pile of sliced meat. Just like the cinnamon streusel is the best part of a coffee cake, the crust is the best part of Dutch Crunch.”

The Bay Boy Plaza pop-up, just about a mile to the east of the home shop, will serve a more limited menu — six different cold sandwiches, chips, drinks and cookies.

A week after opening, the two most popular pop-up orders are the Bay Boy (Volpi Genoa salami, house-made garlic sauce, pepper sauce, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a choice of cheese for $9), as well as the B.L.A.T. (thick sliced crispy bacon, fresh green leaf lettuce, sliced avocado, tomato with cilantro-lime sauce for $8).

Bay Boy’s Plaza pop-up hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Aixois creperie previously operated a pop-up in the Made in KC Marketplace space. Made in KC opened in summer 2018 to showcase local designers, artists and makers.