Enough on KC barbecue debate: Let’s talk fried chicken, as two spots added to area mix

Chicken Please opens new concept in City Market, including a sandwich with ice cream Chicken Please, at 21 E. Third St., goes beyond just fried chicken with chicken pot pie, chicken Stroganoff (using a South American recipe), chicken nachos, and signature sandwiches (including one with chicken and ice cream). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chicken Please, at 21 E. Third St., goes beyond just fried chicken with chicken pot pie, chicken Stroganoff (using a South American recipe), chicken nachos, and signature sandwiches (including one with chicken and ice cream).

Enough arguing about the best Kansas City barbecue. It’s time to check in on the fried chicken debate.

Hometown favorite Stroud’s traces its roots to a barbecue and beer shack (circa 1933) in south Kansas City. Legend has it that the owners, Guy and Helen Stroud, offered a fried chicken special one Fourth of July that was so successful, it’s been on Kansas City’s “must try” list ever since.

Kansas City now has a variety of fried chicken options — home-style, Southern-style, quick-service, fast-casual and even artisan at such upscale spots as Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room in the Crossroads and Story in Prairie Village.

Now two more contenders have entered the mix.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ The owners of Taste of Brazil in the City Market wanted to offer visitors a more mainstream option in an area known for its ethnic dishes.

Their Chicken Please, at 21 E. Third St., also goes beyond just fried chicken with chicken pot pie, chicken Stroganoff (using a South American recipe), chicken nachos, and signature sandwiches (including one with chicken and ice cream).

So far, chicken tenders with waffles, chicken meatballs and spicy chicken thighs are the top sellers.

“We’re all about the chicken,” said Marco Rabello, who owns the two City Market restaurants with Cristian Maciel.





▪ Bond’s Chicken & Blues, at 334 E. 31st St. in midtown, has a roadhouse feel with red and white checkered tablecloths, creaky wooden floors and a stage for weekend live music.

SHARE COPY LINK Bond’s Chicken & Blues has a roadhouse feel with red and white checkered tablecloths and creaky wooden floors. Customers get heaping servings of fried chicken, green beans, and mashed potatoes and gravy, along with biscuits and cinnamon rolls.

Customers get heaping servings of fried chicken, green beans, and mashed potatoes and gravy, along with biscuits and cinnamon rolls.

Other menu items include fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, pork tenderloins, chicken fried steak, catfish and jumbo shrimp.

“Pretty much a whole bunch of Southern cooking. Pan fried, stick-to-your bones food,” said Nate Bond, owner with his brother, Titus.