Kansas restaurant health inspections for May 6

What are the most common restaurant violations in Kansas? The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas Department of Agriculture shared their top critical violations found during routine inspections at restaurants and grocery stores in Kansas. Critical violations can contribute to foodborne illness.

Here are three Kansas restaurants and a convenience store with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Elevate Bar & Grill, 7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had nine priority violations during a May 2 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a May 2 inspection following a complaint.

▪ The Egg & I, 8180 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 2 follow-up inspection.

▪ Quick Shop, 3200 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 26 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results