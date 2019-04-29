Kansas restaurant, grocery store health inspections for April 29

Here are area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, 12080 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had 15 priority violations during an April 22 routine inspection.

▪ El Rio Bravo Supermarket, 11 S. 10th St., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during an April 9 routine inspection.

▪ Todd’s Diner, 418 E. Main St., Gardner, had 11 priority violations during an April 24 routine inspection.

▪ Cactus Grill, Camelot Court, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during an April 25 inspection following a complaint.

▪ McLain’s Market, 10695 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during an April 22 routine inspection.

▪ Holiday Inn & Suites Overland Park, 10920 Nall Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during an April 25 routine inspection.

▪ El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & Grill, Legends Outlets, 1706 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an April 19 follow-up inspection.

▪ Pegah’s Family Restaurant, 12122 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had eight priority violations during an April 19 routine inspection.

▪ Sonic Drive-In, 15140 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe, had eight priority violations during an April 25 routine inspection.

▪ Dos Reales Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 6453 Quivira Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an April 23 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Hen House, 11930 College Blvd., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an April 22 routine inspection.

▪ Houlihan’s, Town Center Plaza, 4900 W. 119th St., Leawood, had seven priority violations during an April 22 follow-up inspection.

▪ KC Donut Co., 2014 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during an April 25 routine inspection.

▪ La Bodega, Town Center Crossing, 4311 W. 119th St., Leawood, had seven priority violations during an April 23 routine inspection.

▪ Pilot, 4510 Kansas Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had seven priority violations during an April 22 routine inspection.

▪ The Red Balloon, 10325 W. 75th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an April 24 routine inspection.

▪ Supermart El Torito, 1409 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 24 routine inspection.

▪ Tequila KC Bar, 1013 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 23 routine inspection.

▪ Toro Sushi Hibachi & Asian, 9058 A Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 29 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

