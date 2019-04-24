These 374 restaurants had the cleanest inspections in 2018, says KC Health Department

Sushi chef Bob Shin, also known as Wasabi Bob, (left), and Frans Ham (right) prepared orders for diners at Bob Wasabi Kitchen,1726 W. 39th St., in Kansas City. Tammy Ljungblad

The Kansas City Health Department has recognized 374 food establishments for inspections in 2018.

The honorees — which included full-service restaurants, fast-food operations, school cafeterias, retirement centers, grocery stores, a coffee roaster, casino and doughnut shop — each received a 2019 Food Safety Excellence Award. The award is valid for one year and is based on cumulative inspection reports throughout 2018.

About 9% of the city’s 3,977 permitted food establishments “substantially exceeded the standards of the food code,” exhibiting excellence in sanitation and food safety as well as employee education, according to the department. It completes more than 10,000 inspections annually.

Among the locally owned honorees were the Antler Room, Benish’s Bakery, Bob Wasabi Kitchen, Browne’s Irish Marketplace, Chaz on the Plaza, Dragonfly Tea Zone in the City Market, and Shang Tea and Sheridan’s Lattes & Frozen Custard, both in Crown Center.

Several concessions at Arrowhead Stadium, Kauffman Stadium and the Sprint Center also were honored.

In 2018, the health department honored 274 food establishments with the awards.



