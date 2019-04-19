‘Off the menu’ video: What do these Kansas City chefs like best off their own menus?

Off the menu: KC chefs share their favorite things on the menu Several Kansas City area chefs answer the question: What is the favorite thing on your menu? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several Kansas City area chefs answer the question: What is the favorite thing on your menu?

What’s your go-to menu item?

Most of us have our favorites that keep us coming back. Chefs design it that way.

But chefs also have favorites on their own menus — some that they share with customers, some that they hope more of their customers discover, including a new salmon slider that the owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery describes as a “phenomenal, very simple, weird combination.”

Carlos Falcon of Jarocho Authentic Mexican Seafood picks his spicy shrimp Cucaracha for its perfect balance of “acidity, saltiness and texture.”

“You can be full and if you still have some more on the plate you will go back and you will keep going back and going back,” Falcon said.

Laura Comer, executive chef at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, is a self-described “big dessert person” so she took her favorite banana bread recipe and used it for banana bread waffles with banana walnut ice cream and pineapple compote.

