'Off the menu': Kansas City chefs share what they love to cook at home

‘Off the menu’: What do these KC chefs love to cook at home?

Several Kansas City-area chefs talk about their favorite thing to cook at home and why.
Several Kansas City-area chefs talk about their favorite thing to cook at home and why. By

After spending long days whipping up such delicacies as lobster gratin, braised lamb shanks and octopus ceviche, what do the chefs in our “Off the Menu” mini video series cook up at home?

For many it’s dishes that don’t keep them in the kitchen long — from one pot meals to homemade soups to a healthier twist on a time-honored American dessert: sweet potato splits (roasted sweet potatoes with almond butter and granola).

But for one chef — who grew up with limited resources and six siblings — it’s eggs: “It makes me feel at home, you know, close to my mom and things like that.”

Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape.
