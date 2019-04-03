Cityscape
‘Off the menu’: Kansas City chefs share what they love to cook at home
After spending long days whipping up such delicacies as lobster gratin, braised lamb shanks and octopus ceviche, what do the chefs in our “Off the Menu” mini video series cook up at home?
For many it’s dishes that don’t keep them in the kitchen long — from one pot meals to homemade soups to a healthier twist on a time-honored American dessert: sweet potato splits (roasted sweet potatoes with almond butter and granola).
But for one chef — who grew up with limited resources and six siblings — it’s eggs: “It makes me feel at home, you know, close to my mom and things like that.”
