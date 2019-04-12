‘Off the menu’ video: Where do these Kansas City chefs go when they dine out?

Cityscape

As a restaurant business reporter, one of the questions I get asked most often by readers is: “What is your favorite restaurant?”

So I wanted to ask the chefs in our “Off the Menu” mini video series the same question, as they often are on top of the best spots in town — from hole-in-the-walls to expensive meals worth the price.

The chefs tended to keep it local, supporting operations such as the Antler Room near downtown, Vietnam Cafe in Columbus Park and Kansas City, Kansas, and Cancun Fiesta Fresh in Westport.

Carlos Falcon of Jarocho Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Kansas City, Kansas, picks The Rieger in the Crossroads: “I think it’s amazing what (Howard Hanna) does when it comes to food, besides being an amazing human being, too.”

But he also likes small places like Tacos El Guero and makes the drive “way out” to Grandview for street tacos at The Corner Mexican Food.

Chris Goode of Ruby Jean’s Juicery keeps it healthy by eating at Caffetteria Modern Cafe & Marketplace in Prairie Village.

And then there’s one “Off the Menu” chef who likes chicken but never orders it when he is dining out.

“When I go out to eat, if there’s a steak, I’m getting it,” Po Wang of Summit Grill said. “I cook everything else in the restaurant.”

Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.
