Kansas, Kansas City restaurant, grocery store health inspections for April 15

Here are area restaurants and grocery stores with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Chosun Korean BBQ, 12611 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 16 priority violations during an April 9 routine inspection.

▪ Hy-Vee, 8900 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 11 priority violations during an April 9 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Sonic Drive-in, 1008 N. 78th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had nine priority violations during an April 4 routine inspection.

▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, 525 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence, had eight priority violations during an April 10 routine inspection.

▪ KC Buffet, 6457 Quivira Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during an April 8 routine inspection.

▪ Mason Jar Brews & Burgers, 941 N. 74th Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 4 routine inspection.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 6815 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during an April 11 routine inspection.

▪ Sun Fresh, 2803 S. 47th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during an April 3 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Wolf Creek golf, 18695 Lackman Road, Olathe, had seven priority violations during an April 10 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for 7 or more critical health code violations:

▪ Squirrely’s Bar & Grill, 4545 N. Brighton Ave., had seven critical violations during an April 5 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an April 11 follow-up inspection.

▪ Warriors Fuel Food, 8002 N. Oak Trafficway, had seven critical violations during an April 3 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an April 10 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.