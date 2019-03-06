‘Off the menu’: Kansas City chefs’ favorite ingredients kick off mini video series

I started cooking for the family in middle school, but it wasn’t until well into adulthood that I discovered how upgrading my ingredients — starting with real butter, cream, fresh produce and freshly ground pepper — made a heck of a difference.

Then, for a birthday, good friends bought me high-quality knives.

But what else have I been missing?

So was born the idea for this mini video series, “Off the Menu: Things You Don’t Know About KC Chefs.”

I wanted to ask the experts — chefs at some of Kansas City’s favorite eateries — about what they use and what they like (or don’t like).

In this episode, they share their favorite ingredients. Other episodes will ask the chefs about their favorite local restaurants and their biggest pet peeves.

A new one will be posted each Wednesday.

I hope you’ll pick up some tips and in the process, get to know some Kansas City chefs a little better — like I did.