As customers, we have our restaurant pet peeves — wobbly tables, inattentive servers, dirty dinnerware.

Turns out chefs have some, too.

We asked the chefs in our “Off the Menu” mini video series to share some of their pet peeves. They were flustered — “Should I say that?” — but then offered some insight.

See if their answers surprise you!

