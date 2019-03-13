‘Off the menu’: Kansas City chefs show off their favorite kitchen tools

High-quality and well-sharpened knives. Chefs just can’t do without them.
In the second installment of our mini video series, “Off the Menu: Things You Don’t Know About KC Chefs,” we ask chefs about their favorite kitchen tool.
But it’s not just knives. For Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery, it’s a blender, which he needs to make his popular juices and smoothies.
Next week, we ask the chefs for their biggest restaurant pet peeves.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments