‘Off the menu’: Kansas City chefs show off their favorite kitchen tools

By Joyce Smith

March 13, 2019 03:38 PM

High-quality and well-sharpened knives. Chefs just can’t do without them.

In the second installment of our mini video series, “Off the Menu: Things You Don’t Know About KC Chefs,” we ask chefs about their favorite kitchen tool.

But it’s not just knives. For Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery, it’s a blender, which he needs to make his popular juices and smoothies.

Next week, we ask the chefs for their biggest restaurant pet peeves. 

