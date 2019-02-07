Denver-based all-day breakfast restaurant opening in Westport

Snooze an A.M. Eatery, a Denver-based restaurant chain, is coming to the Westport area with all-day breakfast offerings.
The menu includes classics such as eggs any style with a choice of ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo, pulled pork, chicken sausage or Soyrizo.
Then there are the twists: breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs and green chile Hollandaise and pico de gallo; shrimp and grits; corn beef hash with locally made corned beef; and Ancient Grains Benny (two poached cage-free eggs topped with cream cheese Hollandaise, drizzled with house-made tomato ragout on toasted vegetable faro cakes and finished with toasted quinoa and black rice).
It also has a variety of pancakes, from sweet potato to Pineapple Upside Down, as well as frittata, porridge and sweet potato hash.
“Morning cocktails” include the Bacon and Eggs (bacon-infused Breckenridge Distillery bourbon, house sour mix, frothed egg white, bitters and bacon).
Among the “Sammies” are the Havana Daydreaming with free-range house pork, shaved ham, Gruyère cheese, house-made pickles, and egg, with Dijon Hollandaise served open-face on a hoagie roll, and the Everything Bacon Sensation — a spice brioche bun brushed with Green Goddess cream cheese, topped with an over-medium egg, bacon and Citronette dressed arugula.
Two brothers founded Snooze in Denver in 2006. The chain currently has 33 locations in its home state, as well as in Arizona, California and Texas.
The new Kansas City location will be in a new building to be constructed at 4140 Broadway. The restaurant will have about 75 employees — dubbed Snoozers. It plans to stay open until 2:30 a.m.
The company also is looking to open at least one more metro location.
