Kansas restaurant, grocery store health inspections for March 25

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

▪ Master Wok, 14947 W. 119th St., Olathe, had 15 priority violations during a March 5 routine inspection.

▪ PowerPlay Family Entertainment Center, 13110 W. 62nd Terrace, Shawnee, had 15 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

▪ Heiwa Asian Food, 295 N. Moonlight Road, Gardner, had 13 priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.

▪ The Basil Leaf Cafe, 616 W. Ninth St., Lawrence, had 11 priority violations during a March 19 licensing inspection.

▪ 1889 Pizza Napoletana, 2876 W. 47th Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had 10 priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 101, Olathe, had 10 priority violations during a March 19 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Asa Sushi Hibachi Lounge, 10088 Woodland Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a March 15 routine inspection.

▪ Korma Sutra, 12112 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a March 20 inspection following a complaint.

▪ AMC Dine-In Studio 28, 12075 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, had nine priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

▪ Cafe Vie, 10330 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a March 21 routine inspection.

▪ Hy-Vee Food Store, 13400 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a March 21 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Klo Htoo Asian Market, 930 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

▪ Tumbleweed Grill & Bar, 615 W. Main St., Gardner, had eight priority violations during a March 14 routine inspection.

▪ Fox & Hound, 10428 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

▪ Walmart, 16100 W. 65th St., Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a March 13 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results



