Temporarily shut down for health code violations: Coffee shop, chicken & fish eatery

Two area eateries recently temporarily shut down for health code violations. They have since corrected the violations and reopened:
▪ J’s Fish and Chicken Market, 5412 Prospect Ave., had its license suspended after a March 12 inspection. It had four critical violations and four non-critical violations during the inspection following a complaint.
It was temporarily shut down because it had stained and damaged ceiling tiles throughout and water was leaking into the kitchen, dry storage area and dining area.
It had no critical violations during a March 15 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.
The manager declined to comment.
▪ Three Bees Pottery & Coffee Shop, 925 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a March 1 inspection. It was temporarily shut because the licensee did not cease operations and notify the Kansas Department of Agriculture of the imminent health hazard of no hot water. It also had “20 plus dead roaches” in the back warewash area and no pest control invoice was provided.
It had no priority violations during a March 6 inspection and was allowed to reopen.
The owner declined to comment.
