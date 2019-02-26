New midtown restaurant, east side grocery store reopen after health code violations

The Kansas City Health Department temporarily suspended the license of a couple of operations for health code violations. They have since reopened.

▪ Crazy Crab, 3756 Broadway, had 14 critical violations and eight non-critical violations during a Feb. 13 routine inspection. It recently opened in the former Chubby’s space.

Among the violations: No sanitizer in the kitchen; employee drinks were stored throughout kitchen line, server station, prep area and warewash area; an employee chewing candy during food prep (candy was swallowed); in the cooler there was tomato sauce stored in can with rust around the rim (sauce discarded); shrimp and seafood thawing at room temperature; and no date markings on ready-to-eat food.

It had five critical violations during a Feb. 15 follow-up inspection and the suspension was removed. It had one critical violation during a Feb. 19 follow-up inspection.

A manager said it reopened on Feb. 16.

“There’s not many critical things, violations, we did, but we are trying to do our best to fix all the violations,” said Yuqing Chen, manager.

▪ Metro Thriftway, 1616 E. 63rd St., had three critical and three non-critical violations during a Feb. 11 routine inspection.

The report listed more than two dozen ceiling/roof leaks, including in the prepared food area.

It had no critical violations during a Feb. 15 follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

The owner said he has documented the leaks for his landlord since he purchased the grocery store a year ago.

The property manager said the roof was being repaired when the recent snowstorms delayed the process.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.