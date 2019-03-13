New Country Club Plaza men’s clothing store will offer made-to-measure pieces

Vancouver-based Indochino is rapidly expanding with up to 20 new showrooms opening this year, including one on the Country Club Plaza.

The men’s clothing store allows shoppers to customize their purchases. Customers are assigned a “style guide,” who takes their measurements and then walks them through the process of designing their suits, shirts, blazers, chinos and overcoats. Details that can be customized include lapels, buttons, pockets and monograms.

The items are then shipped to the customer’s door within two weeks. Sometimes a fit will then need to be tweaked by in-house tailoring.

The customer’s measurements are stored for repeat shopping in the showroom or online. The measurements also can be updated if the customer gains or loses weight.

Custom suits and overcoats start at $399. Chinos and shirts start at $79.

Indochino was launched as a website in 2007 by two University of Victoria students. One of the students had a special event to attend but couldn’t afford a suit that fit and figured there had to be a better way. Now the company has more than 40 showrooms.

The Plaza location, at 444 Nichols Road in the former Lululemon spot, is scheduled to open on April 12.

Lululemon moved to a larger location at 401 Nichols Road last year.

Plaza officials declined to comment.

