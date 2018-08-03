Coming to the Plaza: expanded apparel store with room for yoga classes

Lululemon is planning an expansion on the Country Club Plaza that will include room for free yoga and Run Club classes.

The high-end athletic apparel store took out a permit for the former Cole Haan spot after the leather goods store said it couldn’t renew its longtime lease and closed in May.

Now Lululemon says it will relocate to the Cole Haan space and the former Plaza Customer Service Center space, at 4750 Broadway, in mid-October.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot combined spaces, at 401 Nichols Road, will host the classes and sell Lululemon’s high-quality technical apparel for yoga, dancing, running and other athletic activities, as well as more men’s apparel.

Lululemon opened at 444 Nichols Road in 2012.

The Plaza closed its popular customer service center — with private bathrooms, diaper changing areas, coffee station and free dog treats — at the end of 2017, causing a customer outcry.

But Plaza officials said public restrooms will return in 2019. No other details were available.