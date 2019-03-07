Midtown’s new Crazy Crab temporarily shuts down — again — for health code violations

Two weeks after Crazy Crab temporarily shut down for health code violations, it has had to temporarily shut down again.

The new restaurant, in the former Chubby’s spot at 3756 Broadway just north of Westport, had 13 critical and nine non-critical violations during a March 2 inspection following a complaint.

It temporarily closed for the numerous “critical, noncritical and repeat violations,” according to the inspection report by the Kansas City Health Department.

Violations included an employee scooping rice without wearing a hair restraint, grease and dust build-up on hood vents, condensate from the hood vent dripping onto food sauces at the wok line (food discarded), employee washing hands for less than 20 seconds, and food build-up on knives in the prep area and on bowls stored as clean.





Restaurant officials did not return phone calls.

Oklahoma City restaurateur Liming Zhang opened the restaurant earlier this year. Zhang owns several Japanese restaurants in Oklahoma and Kansas, along with a Belton restaurant called Tokyo, a Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar.

On Feb. 13, during a routine inspection, Crazy Crab had 14 critical violations and eight non-critical violations and had to shut down temporarily. During a reinspection on Feb. 15 it had five critical violations and four non-critical violations; the suspension was removed and it reopened. It had one critical violation during a Feb. 19 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.



