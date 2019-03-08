Kohl’s Lenexa superstore to close soon; it is one of four shuttering nationwide

Kohl’s will soon shutter its superstore in Lenexa.

The store, at 12381 W. 95th St., is scheduled to close April 13 after more than a dozen years.

In a statement, the company said it is closing four Kohl’s stores in 2019, including two New York stores and one in Louisiana, “for a variety of reasons, including real estate and other operational costs.”

It said employees were offered the opportunity to take employment at other Kohl’s stores or to accept a severance package.

Kohl’s plans to open four smaller format stores in 2019, keeping the company’s overall store count at 1,158, and it will announce those locations later.

Kohl’s opened in Lenexa in October 2006, taking Home Depot’s former Expo Design Center space. It currently has nearly a dozen locations in the metro.