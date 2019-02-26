Lovesac’s washable, modular ‘sactionals’ coming to Leawood’s Town Center Plaza

Stamford, Conn.-based Lovesac furniture plans to open a showroom in Leawood.
The modern furniture store selling modular sectionals and bean bag chairs is going through Leawood planning for a spot in Town Center Crossing, at 119th Street and Roe Avenue.
Town Center Crossing officials did not return phone calls seeking comment on Lovesac.
The Lovesac name comes from its original Durafoam-filled nylon beanbags called “Sacs,” first created by founder Shawn Nelson in 1995 in the basement of his parents’ Utah home.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Most of its current sales come from its Sactionals — a washable, changeable, reconfigurable and FedEx-shippable upholstered seating in a range of colors and fabrics.
Its philosophy is “designed for life,” so it said its products are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer’s needs, “providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.”
It has 76 showrooms and its products also are sold through Lovesac.com. Items also include Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables and ottomans.
Comments