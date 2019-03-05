Kansas restaurant, grocery store health inspections for March 5

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.
Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.
If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.
The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).
▪ KC India Mart, 8542 W. 133rd St., Overland Park, had 15 priority violations during a Feb. 14 routine inspection.
▪ Fuel American Made Bar & Grill, Local Tap, Red 8, Kanza Hall bars, 7300 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 14 priority violations during a Feb. 21 joint inspection.
▪ Chang’s Wok, 812 Ridgeview Road, Olathe, had 12 priority violations during a Feb. 19 routine inspection. It had three priority violations during a March 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Mi Pueblito Meat Market, 7425 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 11 priority violations during a Feb. 14 routine inspection.
▪ Three Bees Pottery & Coffee Shop, 925 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had 11 priority violations during a March 1 routine inspection.
▪ Coach’s Bar & Grill, 9089 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 19 routine inspection.
▪ Final Cut Steakhouse, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, 777 Hollywood Casino Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., had nine priority violations during a Feb. 28 routine inspection.
▪ Planet Sub, 12571 Antioch Road, Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 18 joint inspection.
▪ Target, 12200 Blue Valley Parkway, Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 18 joint inspection. It had one priority violation during a March 1 follow-up inspection.
▪ Wendy’s, 9510 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a Feb. 22 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Han Shin Japanese Steakhouse, 7254 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a March 1 routine inspection.
▪ Silo Modern Farmhouse, 17501 W. 87th St., Lenexa, had eight priority violations during a Feb. 21 first operational inspection after licensing.
▪ Wendy’s, 3647 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan., had eight priority violations during a Feb. 20 inspection following a complaint.
▪ Old Town Pizza, 14850 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 25 routine inspection.
▪ Overland Park Marriott, Epicure and 210 Bar & Grill, 10800 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a Feb. 12 routine inspection. It had one priority violation during a Feb. 26 follow-up inspection.
For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results
