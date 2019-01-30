Shaka Noodle Shack in North Kansas City closes, but popular noodle dish may survive

Just over a year after opening in North Kansas City, two side-by-side operations have shut down.

Shaka Noodle Shack was a fast casual concept by John Bailey and Gilbert Macapagal, owners of Longboards Wraps & Bowls. They had one side of the building while their friends operated Hang 10 Pier on the other side. An internal doorway made it easy for customers to patronize both businesses.

“It’s never one reason, it’s always a multitude of reasons for a closing — not as much business as we thought. And the idea was we were going to share a space and share customers with Hang 10, but then they closed,” Bailey said. “But we had a lot of fun down there.”

Some Shaka menu items, including the popular Wu Tang noodles, will show up at Longboards, which has several locations in the area.

Hang 10 Pier, which offered smoothies, wraps and sandwiches, closed in late 2018. An owner said it closed because “costs were outweighing revenue.”

They left a sign on the door thanking customers: “We hope to win some surfing tournaments that will allow us to open back up. .....As they say in the islands — a ua halawai hou (until we meet again).”

The businesses were at 414 Armour Road.