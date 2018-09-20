New Crossroads food hall offers Nashville hot chicken, dumplings and Detroit pizza

After 18 months of planning and construction, Kansas City’s “chef’s collective” Parlor has softly opened in the East Crossroads.

It features seven local food concepts, two bars and a variety of seating areas where its customers can socialize. A grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Meriwether Cos. of Boulder, Colo., hired Kansas City-based Hufft to convert the century-old warehouse, giving it a home-like atmosphere. The “living room” has large couches for lounging. The “den” is a retail space and the first-floor bar has cabinets on the bar back to give it more of a kitchen feel.

Farm to Market Bread Co. operates in a former freight elevator space and the old wooden elevator door now serves as an awning. Its neighbors on the first floor? Yaki-Ya and Providence Pizza.

On the second floor, customers have a choice of Karbon, Sura Eats, Mother Clucker and Vildhast in the “dining room.”

Some of the building’s former floor boards have been used to make bleacher seating overlooking a shuffleboard court in the “game room.” Another bar looks out onto the open deck fronting the building.

The seven locally owned restaurants are:

▪ Farm to Market Bread Co.: The Crossroads commercial bakery has opened its first retail operation serving sandwiches such as turkey club on sourdough, pastrami on rye and grilled cheese on its Grains Galore. It also has hamburgers, salads, “shareables” such as doughnuts and pretzels with dip, and sides such a broccoli salad. It also is making custom buns for some other Parlor operations.

▪ Yaki-Ya: By Chef Patrick Curtis of Shio Ramen. The name means “grill shop” and the menu features okonomiyaki pancakes, noodles, and yakitori (chicken, pork belly, beef, fish, shishito peppers, mushrooms, eggplant or meatballs).

▪Karbon. Chef Rachel Rinas, formerly with Jarocho Authentic Mexican Seafood and Local Pig, steps out with her own venue showcasing her brand of world food — empanadas, Turkish pizza, Cochinita (slow-roasted pork served with pickled onions and choice of dip) and Turkish Elote (a grilled corn cob loaded with garlic mayo, za’atar and Cotija).

▪ Sura Eats. Chef Keeyoung Kim has put his popular Korean pop-up in a more permanent spot. It offers dumplings (pork, tofu and dumpling of the month), Kimchi pancakes, rice cakes (spicy or not), Kimbap, bowls including a rice noodle salad, kimchi fried rice and more. Once a month it will be open late to serve up special dishes inspired by late-night Korean bar food.

▪ Mother Clucker. Chefs Derrick and Kylie Foster offer chicken in a variety of ways — the Come Back Sandwich with a boneless breast, quarter bird, wings, half-bird, whole bird, gizzards and livers — sides such as crinkle fries, Southern greens and mac-and-cheese; milkshakes and more.

How spicy do customers want their chicken? They have a choice of no heat, teensy heat, hint of burn, blazing, blazing hot and “no clucks given, bring it baby.”

▪ Vildhast Scandinavian Street Food. By Josh Rogers and Katee McLean of Kansas City’s Krokstrom Klubb & Market in midtown. It offers such items as Copenhagen Street Dog (an all-beef pickled polse with cucumber, onion, fried onion, senap, curry ketchup and mayonnaise), seasonal Korv, Klubb Sallad (with greens, creamy dill dressing, egg, potato, Jarlsberg cheese, cucumber and sweet onion), Danish fries with mayonnaise and green onions, and drinks such as Lingonberry Coke and Swedish Fish Soda.

▪Providence Pizza. It serves the same customer favorites it offers in Grandview, including the Sicilian (with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, Romano and oregano). But at the food hall, it also is offering a thick Detroit-style pan pizza that so far has been the most popular order.

Luke Salvatore, who owns Providence Pizza in Grandview with his brother, Aaron, said they wanted a Crossroads location and the food hall lets them try out the area on a much more manageable scale than opening a freestanding restaurant.

He estimated 1,000 people came through during pre-opening events.

“Some knew of us and that was exciting to hear,” he said. “Grandview is a little bit out there and I love how so many people drive 20 to 25 minutes to see us. But some had never heard of us so it was fun to see people get to try it for the first time and see the response.”

Parlor’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 20 with regular hours of 11 a.m. to midnight daily starting Friday.

A basement level will be used for special events.