Crossroads updates: L.A.-based wellness spa, place to throw axes, bagels

The Crossroads just keeps drawing a variety of new offerings. Among the latest:

▪ Sweatheory, a wellness spa, plans a September opening at 170 E. 19th St.

Brandon Presley saw the Los Angeles center and convinced the owners to let him be their first franchisee. Along with one corporate location in Los Angeles, he said Sweatheory also has a corporate location under development in Atlanta.

The yoga studio will have a pink Himalayan salt wall designed to “bring comfort and ease breathing” during classes, as well as infrared panels.

“It’s like hot yoga but with a different technology,” Presley said.

Sweatheory also will have five private saunas, vitamin IVs and vitamin injections, crystal healing therapy and Reiki.

It will be in the former Bob Jones Shoes Warehouse building, which is being redeveloped for such tenants as Afterword Tavern & Shelves. East + West was the first tenant to open in the building.

▪Locally owned Urban Provisions has relocated from the East Bottoms to the Goodrich Alley, 115 W. 18th St., Suite 107.

Owner Savannah Northcraft is having a soft opening for First Friday, Aug. 3. She is focusing on jewelry, plants and natural body products at the new location.

▪ Bad Axe Throwing plans to open soon at 1727-1729 Oak St. On its website, the chain said the new 6,000-square-foot Crossroads location will be one of its largest.

Bad Axe Throwing is under construction at 1727-1729 Oak St. jsmith@kcstar.com Joyce Smith

Company officials did not return phone calls.

▪ Meshuggah Bagels plans to open at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at 40 E. 13th in the Power & Light District.