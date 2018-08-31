Westport sneaker, streetwear boutique moving to the Crossroads

Four-and-a-half years after opening in Westport, Volume 1ne is ready to relocate.
The sneaker and streetwear boutique has closed shop at 427 Westport Road and plans to relocate to 1919 Wyandotte St. in the Crossroads. Flying Pig Local Mercantile formerly occupied the space.
Volume 1ne owner Justin Ji purchased the two-floor 6,000-square-foot building in 2017. His shop will be on the first floor and he is looking at other possible tenants for the rest of the space.
“My lease was up in Westport. I had an option to stay for five years. But there are too many bars and restaurants and not enough places to park,” Ji said.
Volume 1ne (pronounced “one”) had a sleek loft-like feel — more of an art gallery showcasing wares than a traditional retailer packing its store with merchandise. While customers scanned its offerings — ranging from $27 hoodies to $1,000 trench coats — they listened to rap, hip-hop and R&B playing overhead.
“We will do more art-oriented, more of a gallery feel and more pop-up in the new space,” Ji said. “And we want to work with more visual artists.”
