Plaza’s new Shake Shack offers a sneak peek during its ‘VIP housewarming’

The Country Club Plaza’s new Shake Shack doesn’t open to the public until 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, but some folks got an early taste during its “VIP Housewarming” on Sept. 4.

Employees carried trays of complimentary burgers, fries and shakes to a full house that included Mayor Sly James, Plaza officials and area real estate brokers.

The menu will include a variety of drinks — fresh lemonade ($2.79 for a small, $3.59 for a large), sodas ( $2.29 for a small, $2.79 for a large) and cold brew coffee ($3.49).

It also will have concretes including the Pie Oh My, a vanilla custard with a slice of seasonal pie from Westport’s Ashleigh’s Bake Shop (five percent of ongoing sales from the Pie Oh My will support the Young Friends of Art program at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art). The “country” in the name of another concrete, Strawberry Country Crunch, is a nod to its Country Club Plaza location.





A single ShackBurger will be $5.29, a double $7.99. The SmokeShack will have all-natural Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper and ShackSauce.

Other offerings will include a mushroom burger, chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, flat-top Vienna all-beef hot dogs and chicken dogs, floats, and shakes including the Black & White and featured shakes.





Local brews will include Boulevard Brewing Co. and Torn Label Brewing Co.

The first 100 people in line, at 239 W. 47th St., when the doors open at 11 a.m. Thursday will receive a custom T-shirt from Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle.